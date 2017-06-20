White Diamond Beach Bonfire Experience

written by CARL DANBURY | photography courtesy of NEWMAN-DAILEY PROPERTIES

Now available in Walton County, Florida, is White Diamond Beach Service, which is offering a Beach Bonfire Experience for guests of Hidden Dunes Beach & Tennis Resort. Beach bonfires are a popular way to bring together family and friends for celebrations of all kinds. As the sun goes down, the flames go up and a new timeless tradition begins. Bonfires are a fun way to end the day at the beach and/or celebrate a special occasion including reunions, birthdays, anniversaries or graduations. Bonfires are available year round, either from 6 to 9 p.m., or 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., and must be reserved 48 hours in advance so that a beach bonfire permit may be issued.

The beach bonfire experience includes:

• Custom bonfire pit

• Wood (3 hours worth)

• 5 Tiki torches for added light (not available during turtle nesting season)

• Up to 10 beach chairs

• Up to 5 beach chair side drink tables

• 1 event table (extra tables are available upon request for an additional fee)

• 1 large Yeti Tub with ice

Add on’s:

• S’mores kits for 10

• Additional beach chairs

8 Additional side tables

What to bring? Flashlights, beverages, snacks/dinner, camera, blanket/jacket for cooler nights. (Note: Glass bottles/containers are NOT permitted on the beach at any time. Code Enforcement patrols the beach and heavily enforces this policy).

During Sea Turtle Nesting Season (May – October), attendees are asked to use turtle safe (or red lensed) flashlights. Turtle safe flashlight covers are available at the South Walton Visitor Center (corner of Hwy. 98 and US Hwy. 331).

Reserve your beach bonfire experience by calling White Diamond Beach Service at 850-420-1327.