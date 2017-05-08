Farmhouse Finds

written by: LINLEY MOBLEY | photography courtesy of SAMANTHA TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Welcome to Crabapple, an historic district created by crossroads and one that continues to thrive thanks to engaged residents and vibrant business owners, like that of Urban Farmhouse.

Kim Hirsch, a local interior designer, opened her shop in a restored 19th-century farmhouse in 2011. But Hirsch’s own road didn’t begin there.

Hirsch started this journey by leaving her job in healthcare to become a full-time mom, which freed her to pursue a passion for interior design. Soon, she ran a home décor shop in Florida, which she sold after four years to move to Georgia. Hirsch had no intention of opening another store, instead wanting to focus on her interior design business — but serendipity soon knocked at her door.

“After we moved to Milton, I would pass by this farmhouse every day,” Hirsch said, adding “It had to be this house.”

Months of renovation work later, she was back in business. Today, the wares at Urban Farmhouse are only part of the experience.

”It’s exploring the space and interacting,” she said, relaying that rustic, repurposed, organic items highlight the home’s authenticity as much as the staff and customers do.

Her entrepreneurial spirit doesn’t stop there, as Hirsch also operates Urban Farm, a meticulously restored barn onsite that can be rented for weddings or other events.

“When I moved to this area, I fell in love with it immediately,” Hirsch said, emphasizing that her business continues to enrich her life.

“I love being able to turn around and enhance the lives of others by giving back to the community in so many different ways.” facebook.com/urbanfarmhouseinteriors