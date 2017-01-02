Two-Hundred Minutes In … Duluth + Suwanee

No. 16

UNCLE JACK’S MEAT HOUSE JUST MIGHT BE THE BEST OPTION FOR any carnivore with an appetite. Although Willie Degel has parlayed his culinary success into many other avenues, namely as host of the Food Network’s wildly popular “Restaurant Steakout,” this New Yorker certainly knows his way around a table in the South. Start with his scratch buttermilk biscuits or Gruyère cheese popovers and then mosey on down the menu to the munchies. From Long Island duck meatballs and roasted bone marrow to Carolina shrimp and grits and beer battered okra, you’ll find plenty of tempting tasters. Just be warned: that’s only the beginning of what promises to be a great meal with main dishes consisting of U.S.D.A. prime chops and steaks as well as fish, burgers and chicken. The Ooey Gooey Mooey Burger with secret sauce, maple pepper bacon and buttermilk blue cheese fondue might be a new favorite. The jury is still out as to whether the Peanut Butter and Banana Jar — peanut brittle, bourbon baked bananas and dulce de leche — or the homemade cookie plate takes first prize for dessert. We will have to go back for seconds … stay tuned for a decision soon. unclejacksmeathouse.com