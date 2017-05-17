BATTLE OF THE BOOKWORMS

written and photographed by JENNIFER COLOSIMO

SUMMERTIME BECKONS READERS to grab their flashlights, power down digital pages and jump into the fresh feel of turning chapters in a good book.

With local libraries delivering well-stocked shelves of reading material and plenty of events to put page-turning time on your calendar, there’s never been a better time to knock novels off your list — be it a childhood classic or a literary favorite celebrated by fellow bookworms everywhere.

Start stocking up your summer slate with Forsyth County Library’s Kick-Off Carnival. Starting May 31, the Cumming, Post Road and Hampton Park branches invite you to watch a one-man circus show, take home balloon art, register for a chance to win fun prizes and more. forsyth.public.lib.ga.us

Add renowned nonfiction to your list via Roswell Reads’ official 2017 book selection, “The Underdogs: Children, Dogs, and the Power of Unconditional Love.” The heartwarming collection of stories by Atlanta author Melissa Fay Greene retells the experiences of several people whose lives have been impacted by service dogs. “The Underdogs” is available for checkout in print, e-book and audio book formats at the Roswell and East Roswell Libraries. roswellreads.com

Whether curling up inside a pillow fort in your living room or on a chaise lounge by the pool, be sure to claim your copy of used, new and unique books from a handful of our favorite notable nooks like Read It Again in Johns Creek (read-it-again.com), Bookmiser in Roswell (bookmiser.net) and FoxTale Book Shoppe in Woodstock (foxtalebookshoppe.com).

After you’ve settled in for long afternoons — and maybe even some nights — of quiet time (required or not), share your stack with us on social media.