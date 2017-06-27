Southern Cross Recipes
German Meatloaf
2 lbs. ground beef
1 can evaporated milk
1 large onion, chopped
1 small green pepper, chopped
1 small red pepper, chopped
salt & pepper to taste
1 cup plain breadcrumbs
Mix all ingredients either in food processor, blender, or small bowl. Put into 9×13 baking dish. Cook in 350 degree oven for 1 hour or until done.
Sauce:
2 cubes beef bouillion
3 tbs soy sauce
1 cup water
sauteed mushrooms
cornstarch
pinch of sugar
Using excess drippings from meatloaf pan, add 2 cubes of beef bouillion, soy sauce, water and mushrooms. Add cornstarch to thicken. Add pinch of sugar. Bring to a boil. Season to taste with salt & pepper. Pour over meatloaf.
Serves: 4
German Potato Salad
2 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes
1 small onion, chopped
3 slices bacon
2 tbs. bacon grease
1 tbs flour
3/4 cup chicken broth
1 tbs vinegar
salt & pepper
1 tsp sugar
+pickle slices, if desired
———————————————-
- Cook bacon slices. Remove bacon reserving 2 tbs. of the bacon grease. Add heaped 1 tbs of flour. Cook for 30 seconds. Add chicken broth. Bring to a boil.
- Combine thinly sliced potato slices (approximately 1/8″) with all above ingredients. Toss.
- Add pickle slices, if desired.
Serve warm.
Schnitzel
2 lbs. boneless pork loin, cut into 1/4″ slices
1 egg
1/4 cup milk
salt & pepper to taste
plain breadcrumbs
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup oil
————————————————
- In small bowl, mix egg and milk.
- In another small bowl, mix pepper and breadcrumbs.
- Dip slices of pork into egg/milk mixture and roll in breadcrumbs.
- In small skillet, cook coated pork slices in butter and oil until golden brown on both sides, approximately 5 minutes.
- Salt to taste and remove from pan.
Serve warm.
Serves: 4
Marie’s Favorite Creamy Fruit Salad
Chopped apples
Sliced canned peaches
Sliced bananas
Dried apricots – reconstituted in water
Chopped pineapple bits
- Mix all of the above and put in small serving dishes.
Combine:
1 can evaporated milk
1 cup sour cream
- Pour over fruit.
Serve cold.
Southern Almond Chicken
Velvety Rich & Smooth!!
6 boneless/skinless chicken breasts
1/2 tsp salt
1/8 tsp black pepper
3 tbs butter, divided
1 1/2 cups whipping cream
2 tbs. orange marmalade
1 tbs. Dijon justard
1/8 tsp ground red pepper
1 2.25 oz. package sliced almonds, toasted
- Place chicken breasts between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap and flatten to 1/4″ thickness using meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle with salt & pepper.
- Melt 1 1/2 tbs. butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of chicken and cook 2 minutes on each side or until golden. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining chicken.
- Reduce heat to medium. Add whipping cream and next 4 ingredients to skillet, stirring well. Add chicken breasts, sprinkle with almonds and cook 8 minutes or until sauce thickens.
- Serve over rice or mashed potatoes
Serves: 6
Red Cabbage
1 small (2 lb.) red cabbage head
1 red apple
1 cup water
2 tbsp bacon grease
2 tbsp sugar
2 tbsp vinegar
salt & pepper
nutmeg
cornstarch
—————————————-
- Shred red cabbage as in cole slaw.
- Shred one apple and add to cabbage.
- Add to pan with bacon grease and 1 cup water.
- Saute for approximately 20 minutes.
- Add vinegar and sugar.
- Add salt & pepper to taste.
- Add a pinch of nutmeg to taste.
- Add 1/2 tsp cornstarch and a little water.
- Pour over cabbage.
- Bring to a boil.
Serve.