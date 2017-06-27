Southern Cross Recipes

German Meatloaf

2 lbs. ground beef

1 can evaporated milk

1 large onion, chopped

1 small green pepper, chopped

1 small red pepper, chopped

salt & pepper to taste

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

Mix all ingredients either in food processor, blender, or small bowl. Put into 9×13 baking dish. Cook in 350 degree oven for 1 hour or until done.

Sauce:

2 cubes beef bouillion

3 tbs soy sauce

1 cup water

sauteed mushrooms

cornstarch

pinch of sugar

Using excess drippings from meatloaf pan, add 2 cubes of beef bouillion, soy sauce, water and mushrooms. Add cornstarch to thicken. Add pinch of sugar. Bring to a boil. Season to taste with salt & pepper. Pour over meatloaf.

Serves: 4

German Potato Salad

2 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes

1 small onion, chopped

3 slices bacon

2 tbs. bacon grease

1 tbs flour

3/4 cup chicken broth

1 tbs vinegar

salt & pepper

1 tsp sugar

+pickle slices, if desired

———————————————-

Cook bacon slices. Remove bacon reserving 2 tbs. of the bacon grease. Add heaped 1 tbs of flour. Cook for 30 seconds. Add chicken broth. Bring to a boil.

Combine thinly sliced potato slices (approximately 1/8″) with all above ingredients. Toss.

Add pickle slices, if desired.

Serve warm.

Schnitzel

2 lbs. boneless pork loin, cut into 1/4″ slices

1 egg

1/4 cup milk

salt & pepper to taste

plain breadcrumbs

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup oil

————————————————

In small bowl, mix egg and milk.

In another small bowl, mix pepper and breadcrumbs.

Dip slices of pork into egg/milk mixture and roll in breadcrumbs.

In small skillet, cook coated pork slices in butter and oil until golden brown on both sides, approximately 5 minutes.

Salt to taste and remove from pan.

Serve warm.

Serves: 4

Marie’s Favorite Creamy Fruit Salad

Chopped apples

Sliced canned peaches

Sliced bananas

Dried apricots – reconstituted in water

Chopped pineapple bits

Mix all of the above and put in small serving dishes.

Combine:

1 can evaporated milk

1 cup sour cream

Pour over fruit.

Serve cold.

Southern Almond Chicken

Velvety Rich & Smooth!!

6 boneless/skinless chicken breasts

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

3 tbs butter, divided

1 1/2 cups whipping cream

2 tbs. orange marmalade

1 tbs. Dijon justard

1/8 tsp ground red pepper

1 2.25 oz. package sliced almonds, toasted

Place chicken breasts between 2 sheets of heavy-duty plastic wrap and flatten to 1/4″ thickness using meat mallet or rolling pin. Sprinkle with salt & pepper.

Melt 1 1/2 tbs. butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of chicken and cook 2 minutes on each side or until golden. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining chicken.

Reduce heat to medium. Add whipping cream and next 4 ingredients to skillet, stirring well. Add chicken breasts, sprinkle with almonds and cook 8 minutes or until sauce thickens.

Serve over rice or mashed potatoes

Serves: 6

Red Cabbage

1 small (2 lb.) red cabbage head

1 red apple

1 cup water

2 tbsp bacon grease

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp vinegar

salt & pepper

nutmeg

cornstarch

—————————————-

Shred red cabbage as in cole slaw.

Shred one apple and add to cabbage.

Add to pan with bacon grease and 1 cup water.

Saute for approximately 20 minutes.

Add vinegar and sugar.

Add salt & pepper to taste.

Add a pinch of nutmeg to taste.

Add 1/2 tsp cornstarch and a little water.

Pour over cabbage.

Bring to a boil.

Serve.