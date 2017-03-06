Promoted: Shamrockin’ for a Cure Support Spotlights

Support Spotlight: Tom Murphy MURPHY CUSTOM BUILDERS; UPS

SOME OF US ARE GREEN WITH ENVY about Tom Murphy’s heart of gold. A parent of five, grandparent of three, loving husband to fellow ShamRockin’ volunteer Nancy, and spiritual leprechaun of all ShamRockers, he’s a man that truly leads by example.

At the first ShamRockin’ celebration, the president of Murphy Custom Builders so wanted the event to succeed that t he bought up all of the numerous, remaining auction items. The success of the organization depends upon that kind of personal commitment.

“It’s not based upon position in life or social status, or what or who you know corporately,” Murphy said. “It’s this wide diversity of people who share this big heart for kids and to help cure something that is tangible, reachable.”

Previously, Nancy worked with the American Heart Asso ciation and Tom worked with United Way for years and years, but they never saw the end in sight for the efforts, Murphy said.

“We believe in the researchers, including local scientists like [Nael] McCarty working hard every day to find a cure. Now that researchers have gotten the base cocktail down, they’ll just keep going with derivatives of it until they get it right!,” he said with a beaming smile.

Knowing that a cure is in sight, and might very well be uncovered during our lifetime, is part of the allure of joining ShamRockin’ in the fight against CF. Murphy likened it to Pres ident John F. Kennedy’s 1961 declaration of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to earth.

LIKE THE PROMISE OF A CURE , the snowball effect of volunteers assembling more teams of other volunteers is inspiring.

“People who haven’t been exposed to it wouldn’t believe it,” Murphy said. “These aren’t professionals; they are volun teers. They have a unique set of skills. Some people aren’t comfortable approaching people and asking for sponsorship dollars. But, they can set up the venue, ask for silent auction items or get restaurants involved in the event.”

As a father and grandfather, Murphy could choose to lessen his time as a volunteer and spend more time with his children and grandchildren, but he says that the example of volunteerism will pay dividends to future generations.

“Part of our goal, part of our purpose for being here isn’t just to enjoy what we have become or what we have, part of the plan is that we give back and teach our next generations to step in and do the same things we have,” Murphy offered. “All of our kids are involved in some cause. They’re not sitting around accumulating more crap or being self-indulgent. They all have learned and adapted to giving back to others, just like all of the ShamRockin’ volunteers. We want our children and our grandchildren to be focused upon giving to and serving others. If they don’t, then who will in the future? … It’s part of t he big man’s plan: you do it, and you teach others to do it.”

One of Murphy’s favorite moments during his nine years of affiliation to the ShamRockin’ cause was the day in August 2015 when Gavin and Jake Baker took their first dose of Orkambi, the drug that targets the underlying cause of the disease in people with two copies of the most common CF gene mutation.

“It’s not that we could say, ‘If it wasn’t for us, that day would never have happened,’ but we can say that we were part of the struggle. We had watched those kids suffer when they were having problems, and every day they had pills and [underwent] those tests. It was the overwhelming feeling of, ‘Oh my God, this really does give them hope for a future!’” Murphy said. “It was one of those game-changing moments for us, that there is hope for Jake and Gavin, and some of the 30,000 others too. It was a great gift.”

Murphy related a story about a 25-year-old young wom an who had just found out that Orkambi could help her and possibly extend her life. “She looked up and said, ‘Crap, now I have to get a 401(k) plan!’” Murphy relayed with a laugh. “What a great thing know ing you have to save money because you’re going to live. You can’t put a price on that.”

AND JUST IMAGINE GIVING a mother like Pam Baker hope? Early on, most of the focus was centered upon Pam and Jon, Gavin and Jake, and the entire Baker family. Now, there are many others locally who benefit from the tireless support of the ShamRockin’ team.

“They were our point of reference,” Murphy said. “Now, there are are many more families who are involved, with even more on the fringe who will jump in too. The photos of the kids and how they are a affected really tug on our heart – strings, but the moms are the ones that endure the day to day. You know, dads aren’t the normal, primary caregivers in a family. I traveled most of my life. I missed a lot of birthdays and anniversaries and all those events. I have my regrets. But, it’s the moms who generally do the day-to-day-to-day.”

Murphy continued, “If we can infuse that ‘mama bear’ instinct into our volunteerism so that people can see the face of the mom, the central caregiver for those children, and let them see how the family unit can be affected by this terrible disease, it will be extremely helpful. I think it is important for the moms to recognize that there are people who are willing to support them, as well as knowing that we, as volunteers, understand what they are going through on a daily basis.”

What began as purely a fundraising effort has now devel oped into so much more. The army of fundraisers has become a family, according to Murphy. “These people are like my own siblings. I was in the ser vice, and I know how close you get to the guys. You’re in the same situation as them, and you become like brothers. That’s how it is with ShamRockin’ … It’s inexplicable. It’s a very special relationship you have with others on the team,” Murphy said.philanthropy

Support Spotlight: Jimmy Pomerance

OWNER AND PRESIDENT, IMPACT SPEAKERS

P ART OF PROFESSIONAL SPEAKER Jimmy Pomerance’s two-day seminar on communication skills and sales train ing focuses upon specificity. In this day and age, it seems we often face a widening barrier between vague and specific.

"I was flying to Dulles, [Va.] and before getting to the hotel, I was scheduled for a few meetings. I had luggage and a few other things and contemplated dropping them off before the meetings if I had time," Pomerance shared. "I called the hotel and asked how far the hotel was from Dulles. I swear the answer I got was, 'Not too far.'" "Oh, not too far. What does that mean, not too far? Or, the call to room service to check on the pending arrival of your breakfast. 'It will be there short ly!' Oh really, is your definition of short ly five minutes, or 45 minutes? We no longer live in a specific world. That is the problem," Pomerance added.

Salespeople often confront a wall of barriers these days. Some custom ers would rather e-mail or even text; personal interaction and even tele- phone conversations can be few and far between. With the typed or written word, intention or seriousness often can be misconstrued.

“Think of how many times you’re talking with a business associate and they’ll say, ‘I was just talking with someone who said’…I’ll inter rupt and ask, did they really say it, or did they text it or email it? You can’t hear an intention level in a text like you can in a voice,” Pomerance said.



There is an art to leaving a voicemail too. “People don’t know why others won’t return their voice – mails. How many times have you listened to a voicemail, and after you’ve heard it, you still have no idea what that person wants? The specificity is the key. If I call and leave someone a voicemail, I am going to leave them a brief idea of what I want them to do, what I want to talk about, or provide a short agenda of things that need to be discussed,” he advised.