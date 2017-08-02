The PGA Tour has Carolina on its mind

The eyes of the golf world turn to North Carolina this month, as two of the Tar Heel State’s most venerable institutions welcome a pair of PGA Tour events in consecutive weeks. Written by Brad King

The PGA Championship (Aug. 10-13) makes its inaugural visit to Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club, which played host to the Kemper Open from 1969-79, the PaineWebber Invitational from 1983-89 and has hosted the Wells Fargo Championship since it debuted in 2003. This year’s Wells Fargo Championship was moved to Wilmington’s Eagle Point Golf Club.

Jordan Spieth will be chasing history at Quail Hollow. Fresh off becoming the second-youngest player in history to win three legs of the career Grand Slam — with a victory at the Open Championship in July — Spieth arrives in Charlotte with a chance to collect the only major trophy he’s missing.

Meanwhile, the annual Wyndham Championship (Aug. 17-20), held at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, is the PGA Tour’s sixth-oldest event excluding majors. Contested annually since 1938, the Wyndham boasts one of the PGA Tour’s most impressive lists of former champions, including eight-time champion Sam Snead, Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, three-time champion Davis Love III and reigning Masters champ Sergio Garcia.

Raleigh-based McConnell Golf owns Sedgefield Country Club, a spectacular Donald Ross-designed course, which was updated and renovated in 2007. It has played host to several of the early Wyndham Championships from 1938 to 1950, and has once again become host club of the Wyndham since 2008.

During its nearly 15-year existence, McConnell Golf has earned a reputation for touching all the right bases through its stable of 12 private clubs, including Providence Country Club in Charlotte, located just 10 miles from Quail Hollow. The company’s member-first, high-quality approach includes a wide variety of locations throughout the Carolinas from the mountains to the coast and now into Tennessee, as well as an honor roll of golf course architects — legendary names including not only Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, but also Ross, Pete Dye, Tom Fazio and Hale Irwin.

Equally impressive is the list of tournament championships hosted annually by McConnell Golf courses. The company’s 2017 calendar of events is particularly impressive, featuring 18 professional, collegiate, amateur or elite junior level events.

McConnell Golf now stands as arguably North Carolina’s most recognizable golf brand this side of Pinehurst.