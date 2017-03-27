Sassy Salons

written by HEATHER KW BROWN | photo courtesy of SHANNON IRISH PHOTOGRAPHY

JOAN CRAWFORD FAMOUSLY SAID, “I think that the most important thing a woman can have — next to talent, of course — is her hairdresser.

” We couldn’t agree more, which is all the more reason we’re excited to learn the Lenox Salons enterprise has now expanded into Johns Creek. Known as one of the most prestigious salon providers in the industry with advanced stylists for high-end clientele, the Lenox Salon experience is designed to feel as if you’ve stepped onto a European street, complete with hallways bedecked in brick paver floors and natural stone accents. Rather than stylists having their chairs in an open floorplan, each stylist has their own storefront and interior décor often includes a luxury European backwash station featuring folding leg rests and custom chandeliers.

Besides bringing a more personal touch for their clients, Lenox Salon hairstylists earn an average of 54 percent more income. This concept, which started in Charlotte, N.C. in early 2009, provides salons ranging in size and price to meet the needs of professionals at different points in their careers.

Exclusive services such as those from an esthetician, nail technician, lash extension specialist and makeup artist are also available to create a spa-like environment for all of a client’s personal care needs.