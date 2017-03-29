Jam Session

written by BRENNA NEEDHAM | photo courtesy of MONSTER JAM

THE SOUNDS OF REVVING ENGINES AND CRUSHING METAL consumed the Georgia Dome when Monster Jam rolled through Atlanta on March 4 and 5 for its 25th anniversary and final appearance before the Mercedez-Benz Stadium opens.

Knowing little to nothing about monster-truck driving, I attended Monster Jam last year for the first time and was awestruck at the excitement and passion that reached even the highest levels of the Dome, where my date and I took our seats. We watched each driver take on stunts and jumps that only seemed possible in a movie starring Vin Diesel and puts hairy 400 traffic in perspective.

We had an eye on returning driver and Georgia Tech engineering student Rosalee Ramer, who spends her weekends on the road with the Monster Jam family (literally — her dad, Kelvin Ramer drives alongside her in “Time Flys”) while also trying to stay caught up on homework. Behind the wheel of “Wild Flower,” Rosalee channels her “aggressive” driving style, as she calls it, while vying to be the Atlanta champion. We certainly don’t doubt her ability to crush her competitors, even those more than twice her age.

As a University of Georgia graduate, I don’t typically cheer on Yellow Jackets, but she makes a good case for an exception. We’re rooting for you, Rosalee! monsterjam.com