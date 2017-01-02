It’s the New BYOB

Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary at these Northside Brunch Hubs

written by HEATHER KW BROWN | photography by SAMANTHA TAYLOR

Though not quite like peanut butter and jelly or biscuits and gravy, the combo of oysters and Bloody Marys certainly make a good team, not to mention it rolls off the tongue almost as easily as it goes down the hatch. Having our fill of oysters, we went in search of build-your-own-beverage bars around the Northside. Turns out, we might be partial to Bloody Mary bars. Anyone else thirsty?

HUGO’S IN ROSWELL is well known for its oyster line up and impressively so, but not many are familiar with its inspiring build-your-own-Bloody Mary bar. Insider tip: once you’ve sipped on your own concoction, try the Monster Bloody Mary, a lobster Bloody Mary unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.

According to Jonathan Gorman, general manager for Hugo’s, The Lobster Bloody Mary was done as a surprise for a guest’s birthday to make the experience a memorable one.

“It is a great way to start a Sunday morning with a party of four at the table,” he said. “The lobster was accompanied by four blackened shrimp, two buffalo chicken tenders, an explosion of skewered veggie and meats, then finished with a sparkler candle. We have done this multiple times for guests that got word of it.” Well, word is officially out now! While we’re disclosing information, we might as well share that Hugo’s Bloody Mary contains The Bay Seasoned Vodka, Charleston Bold and Spicy Bloody Mary Mix, and a little dash of extra flavor to make the perfect Bloody. hugosoysterbar.com

MUSS & TURNER’S SPICY BLOODY MARY MIX will infuse plenty of bite to go along with your brunch. You can, of course, choose to build your own concoction or you can trust Executive Chef Todd Mussman’s signature recipe, aptly dubbed “Mussy’s.” Rather brunch and go? Mussman shared his recipe for those wishing to channel their inner mixologist at home. mussandturners.com

Some of us simply prefer bubbles to Bloody Mary fixins, so we headed to 101 STEAK in Vinings to tinker with our drinks at their Libation Station. By that, we mean you can make a Bloody Mary on one side or relish in a rare 7 make-your-own-mimosa moment, complete with fresh fruit, juice and plenty of bubbly on the other.

101steakatl.com