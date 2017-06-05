An Estate of Tranquility

Family Reunions, Fishing Trips and Multi-Generational Getaways Demand It

written by CARL DANBURY | photography courtesy of CARL DANBURY; STOCK.ADOBE.COM; NEWMAN-DAILEY PROPERTIES

Sometimes three generations need three floors. Sometimes, they require separate housing altogether.

Imagine gathering three adult couples – a set of grandparents, parents and a newly married couple – with their need for three bedrooms, along with three single daughters ranging in age from 19 to 28. Then, add a friend or two to the group and coordinate a rental for a long holiday weekend.

When you are trying to accommodate groups such as these and maintain a state of tranquility, keep Newman-Dailey Resort Properties in mind. With 30-plus years of experience in property management and vacation home rentals, Newman-Dailey has a variety of homes in Florida from Destin proper to the far reaches of Highway 30-A available for both short- or long-term rentals. The Estate of Tranquility, as it is so cleverly coined, is located in marvelous Miramar Beach in the Destiny East single-family home community, just steps from Scenic Highway 98 and ultra convenient to the Mid-Bay Way (also known as Highway 293).

WIDE OPEN SPACES

Boasting six bedrooms, five with king beds and one with two roomy bunk beds, six and a half bathrooms, a private pool (heating optional with fee), wire-less internet, seven televisions, two DVD players, washer and dryer and a community clubhouse with tennis and fitness room, the Estate of Tranquility is where Emerald Coast vacationers go to drool. The open floor plan — sizable kitchen, dining area and great room — allows for great entertaining, large family or group meals, essential board and card game playing, as well as the obligatory sports watching during any busy holiday weekend. Recollect the peaceful mornings when each daughter not only had her own bathroom, but her own bed, as well!

The convenient location belies what most often strangles a trip to the Emerald Coast traffic. Bike riding and walking is incredible in this area. Scenic Highway 98 features wide sidewalks and slow-moving traffic, and inside the community gates, there is virtually no traffic at all. We rented four bicycles from Coastal Cruisers, and they were delivered to and picked up from the rental home. Henderson Beach State Park is less than 2 miles west and the nearby public beach with its sugar-white sands is less than a quarter mile from the front door of Estate of Tranquility. More conveniences in close proximity are longtime favorite restaurants: The Crab Trap Destin, Captain Dave’s on the Gulf, Camille’s at Crystal Beach and 790 on the Gulf. Indian Bayou Golf Club also is just 4 miles away.

Some Bucket Lists include deep sea fishing, and while seeking the elusive blue marlin off the coast might be a dream for some, the girls in my family were fine with a communal party boat like the Destiny or Destin Princess. Both are docked at the Destin Fishing Fleet Marina and can accommodate individuals, small or large parties. We chose a six-hour trip with all bait, tackle and license included in the price of your trip ($65 in the winter, $80 in the summer).

After cruising 10 to 15 miles offshore, signals were given so that our group could begin fishing. Bait your hook, drop your line near the bottom of the Gulf and look for a sign. After a slow start, our group caught amberjack, Vermilion snapper, red snapper, white snapper and triggerfish. When required, the friendly crew was handy with a gaffe and amicably untangled crossed lines. This kind of fishing doesn’t require trolling or a long wait for action. The captain and the crew need to find the fish and the bait that will attract the fish. The rest is up to you. Once the excursion was complete, our fresh catch was expertly cleaned, bagged and put on ice an additional 35 cents per pound. The fun had just begun!

HOOK, LINE AND SINKER

After showering and dressing back at the Estate, we returned to the marina for dinner at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. Truly one of the greatest ideas of all restaurants convenient to charter boats is Brotula’s hook-and-cook option for those who wish to enjoy their fresh catches of the day. Our server, Alex, whisked the fish away to the kitchen, took our drink orders and provided us with good intelligence about the appetizers and sides offered. What ensued was an extraordinary display of culinary execution.

Fried pickles, lobster-and-spinach dip and fried green tomato Caprese led the way. Our fresh catch, which was nicely prepared in three different ways – broiled, blackened and fried – was served on a huge platter. Accompanying the main trio, were scrumptious Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese grits and asparagus. There was no way Alex could handle everything by himself for our group, and no fewer than five others chipped in at some time during our meal. Chef de Cuisine Thomas “Tommy” Lemasters checked on us twice during our meal. Born and raised in the local area, Lemasters was totally invested in seeing that we were pleased with our meal. And although there was way too much fish (I suggest you bring no more than eight ounces per person), we still dove into Brotula’s signature Key lime pie and seasonal cobbler for dessert.

The 5,500-plus square-foot restaurant offers lunch and dinner daily with indoor and outdoor dining options, live music and Sunday brunch specials. Although Brotula’s focuses on steamed and boiled seafood, there are other options for those who don’t enjoy shellfish or seafood, such as meatloaf, chicken potpie and Del-monico rib-eye.

Partners Christopher Ruyan and Tyler Jarvis have done such an impeccable job with Brotula’s and at nearby Jackacuda’s Seafood & Sushi, that renowned Gulf Coast Chef Tim Creehan asked the pair to take over his Cuvée Destin, which reopened this spring as Cuvée Kitchen + Wine Bar.

Back at the Estate, movie watching, board and card games ensued. Five days in comfortable surroundings, with the freedom to walk the beach, safely bike and spend time with family under the same roof made for a nice reunion.

Personal space, unfettered bathrooms and a private pool made for a reunion that everyone looks forward to repeating for years to come at a property that perfectly mirrors its name.

destinvacation.com

coastalcruisersdestin.com

destinpartyboatfishing.com

brotulas.com

cuveekitchen.com